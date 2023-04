Henderson, Ky. (WEHT)— Honor Flight is asking for student volunteers to register to be escorts for the welcome home parade on April 22.

The parade takes place in the evening when 86 local veterans return from their trip to Washington, D.C.

Honor Flight is looking for student escorts between the sixth grade and senior year of high school. Escorts are asked to be at the Evansville Regional Airport by 6:45 that evening.

Ron Rhodes will once again be present at the parade for Honor Flight 14.