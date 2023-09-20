HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – 86 local veterans will travel from Evansville to Washington D.C. on October 21 on the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana. The organization is also inviting the public to help welcome the veterans back home.

The Operation Mail Call allows members of the community to write letters to the 86 veterans flying on EVV15. Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is inviting families, schools and churches to write multiple cards for the veterans to open and read on their return flight to Evansville.

Letters can be dropped off from September 23 to October 14. For more information, including where to drop off the letters, you can check the flyer below:

Honor Flight is also inviting the public to participate in a Welcome Home Parade at Evansville Regional Airport at approximately 8:30 p.m.. Buses will be available to transport guests from Anchor Industries beginning at 6:30 p.m.. For more information, check the flyer below.

Eyewitness News. Everywhere you are.