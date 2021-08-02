Honor Flight of Southern Indiana canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

(WEHT) – The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Honor Flight transports veterans to Washington D.C. to visit memorials dedicated to those who have served and sacrificed for the country.

Officials announced on Monday that the upcoming fall flight was canceled. They said that it is a tough decision, but it was the right decision.

The flight was scheduled to take place on October 23. The last flight they made was in late 2019, making this the third time the event has been canceled.