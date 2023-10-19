EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Ahead of this weekend, Honor Flight of Southern Indiana hosted a Meet & Greet this evening. Veterans got the chance to meet each other and their guardians at the Evansville Coliseum in downtown.

Veterans also received their final flight marching orders and shared a meal together. 86 veterans ranging from ages 36 to 94 will be on the flight. Vietnam veteran Jack Montgomery says the flight is very special for him. “Ever since they started the Honor Flight, I’ve been on the list,” he says. “I was fortunate enough to be able to make it on this flight with my wife.”

Send off is at 5:00 a.m. this Saturday. The veterans will return to a welcome home parade at Evansville Regional Airport that night. Eyewitness News’ Jessica Costello will join the trip to provide coverage.