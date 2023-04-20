HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is making final preparations for its big weekend.

Today they hosted a meet-and-greet for veterans and their guardians at the coliseum downtown.

Jerry Blake, the organization’s president, tells us it’s been an exciting day for everyone involved.

“So far, everybody’s been apart; we’ve been going through the process of getting them here—tonight’s the first night that they’ve been together in one place. We enjoy it. All our volunteers and all the staff of Honor Flight enjoy doing this.”

Flight Day at Evansville Regional Airport is this Saturday.