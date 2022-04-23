EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Landing late Saturday night, the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana returned to Evansville and veterans were given a warm welcome home. Those veterans came back to a parade full of friends, family and servicemen who flew on the honor flight in the past.

Jack Likens came back to recognize his fellow service members. He served in the Navy between 1951 and 1955. Likens says returning to the airport tonight brings back memories of his honor flight in 2007.

“There is just so much hospitality and everything, it’s just really great, they just respect all the servicemen and everything. It’s really a great honor to be here,” says Likens.

This was the first honor flight in two years due to the pandemic. Organizers spent the day preparing the airport for the parade.