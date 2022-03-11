EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – After not being able to take to the sky due to COVID-19, Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is gearing up for their return to Washington D.C.

Honor Flight gives Veterans and a guardian the chance to visit the capital and visit different historic sites such as the Arlington Cemetery, World War II and Korean War Memorials. While visiting these sites, emotions run high for many veterans including Airforce and Navy veteran Harold Sugg.

“What’s that saying, all gave some but some of them gave it all,” Sugg said. “We lost an aircraft while we were in the military. Some of my friends were on that plane and it’s not an easy thing to live with.”

Majority of the veterans who will be traveling on the April 23rd trip were originally scheduled for the May 2020 Honor flight.

“I hope they feel the respect and love as honor flight board members and volunteers have for them and hope they feel that from other people in the community as they go on this trip and they get to see all these monuments and how beautiful they have been put together to honor all of our service men and women,” explained Julie Holtz.

The trip is not only special for veterans but their guardians as well. Each veteran is assigned a guardian who sticks with them the entire trip. Jim Werner had the opportunity to be a guardian for his dad who served in the Korean War.

“Any American who gets the chance needs to go to Washington D.C. and see the many memorials that have been built to honor those men and women who’ve given their lives,” Werner said. “My dad actually had his oldest son and his youngest son with him and for both Donald and I, that was a very special day.”

For Sugg, connecting with other veterans on the trip was one of his many highlights.

“Talk about old times and things,” Sugg said. “What they had to doin the service when they were there and all the experiences that they had. it was just a great experience.”