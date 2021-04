(WEHT) – The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana announced all people on trips this year will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

All current trips are on hold until at least August 15th.

The vaccine requirement includes veterans, guardians and volunteers.

They will need to show proof that they have been vaccinated.

A statement released by the Honor Flight Network said this is to protect the veterans on the trip.

(This story was originally published on April 25, 2021)