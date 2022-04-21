EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Just one day after a group of western Kentucky veterans returned from an Honor Flight to Washington D.C., another group of veterans who will be making the trip will take part in a meet and greet in downtown Evansville.

Veterans, guardians and family members will meet at the Coliseum from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday for a chance to get to know those who will be taking the trip to Washington. Veterans will also receive their final flight marching orders and share a meal together.

Honor Flight of Southern Indiana will depart Evansville at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday and will return at 7:30 p.m. A welcome back parade is scheduled for 8:15.