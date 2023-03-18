EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — We are just over one month away from Honor Flight of Southern Indiana’s 14th trip to our nation’s capital.

Saturday, veterans had the chance to meet with organizers in hopes of being a part of that special day.

Honor Flight volunteers met with nearly 60 veterans and guardians during interview day. Veterans were asked about their needs and medical information so the trip to Washington DC is as comfortable as possible.

Two of those veterans, Philip and Annabell Brewster, have been married for 55 years. Annbelle served in the hospital core in the Navy. Her husband served the marine core.

Organizers say veterans from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam War will be on the flight. Wheels up for Honor Flight 14 is Saturday, April 22.