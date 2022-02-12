HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — “I don’t think I ever heard anything bad about him. It was always positive,” said Bryan Coghill, Corydon Civil Defense Fire and Rescue Chief.

The man responsible for helping with the creation of the Smith Mills Fire Department died this week after over six decades of service.

Former Fire Chief Robert “Buddy” Meyer died at the age of 87 on Tuesday.

He served the fire department for 62 years, including 43 of those years as chief.

“He was a medical responder, instructor, ya know, he done it all. He helped get the medical going when we first started having medical responders in the county. He was instrumental in getting that started,” said Mike Coghill, Smith Mills Fire Department Chief.

When looking back over the years, Coghill says Meyer was always known for his dedication and hard work.

“When it first got going, when we called it mini park, it was just a metal building with one truck in it. And I heard many people say that during the wintertime, Buddy would spend the night and keep the wood burning so the truck wouldn’t freeze up,” he said.

Meyer was also a Navy veteran and worked as a custodial supervisor for the Henderson County Board of Education for many years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and a long-time member of the Bellview United Methodist Church in Smith Mills.

“He was a big community man for many reasons,” Coghill said.

Firefighters say they will think about him every time they look at tanker 665.

“We dedicated this tanker to him, and the longtime assistant chief and captain that got this department rolling many years ago,” Coghill said.

Firefighters spent the day cleaning and preparing their trucks for Sunday’s procession and service.

The community is invited to pay their respects from noon until 2 pm at Bellview United Methodist Church.