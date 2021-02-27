Evansville couple wins $50,000 after matching 4 out of 5 numbers and the Powerball

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A weekend routine for one Hoosier couple paid off. Barbara and Gary Kirkwood say they usually only play Powerball on Saturday night, but that changes when the jackpot gets large. 

They decided to play on a Wednesday, January 20, and Barbara bought a ticket from Fast Break #5 in Evansville. Their ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball, winning them $50,000. 

The couple says winning is a blessing, and they plan to do some traveling. 

