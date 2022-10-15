EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Marching band season was on full display this weekend at Central High School in Evansville.

Bands from all around the region competed against one another for a spot at semi-state. Central hosted bands from the B and D classes, which are determined by the size of the school bands.

Two of Harrison Warrior Command’s seniors tell us they were eager to compete after months of practice.

“Well, we have been practicing for a very very long time,” says Grace McCormick. “We started camps and everything in March, so we have been preparing super duper hard for this moment and I think it really showed through in our performance tonight.”

“It’s an awesome day to come out here with a bunch of other goods bands like us and compete for something,” Noah Henson tells us.

Awards for the regions were announced Saturday evening. Click here to see what bands advanced to semi-state.