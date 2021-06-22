Hoosier Hills Marina fire ruled accidental

DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers and the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office have concluded that the fire at Hoosier Hills Marina in February was accidental.

According to a statement from DNR, the marina fire was accidental in nature and most likely was caused by an electrical malfunction. The statement also estimates that the fire caused $2.5 million worth of damage.

The fire was reported around 8:45 a.m. on February 19 when smoke was seen coming from a boat in the “A” dock. Icy roads made it difficult for firefighters to get to the marina.

At least seven boats sank and several other boats were damaged. No injuries were reported.