INDIANA (WEHT) – The Hoosier Lottery announced that since their inception in October of 1989, they have contributed more than $6.7 billion to the state of Indiana through the Teachers’ Retirement Fund, the Lottery Surplus Fund and local police and firefighters’ pensions.

According to a press release, the Evansville area and the surrounding counties of Vanderburgh, Gibson, Posey and Warrick received more than $1.1 million for the Teachers’ Retirement Fund, $1.7 million for local police and firefighters’ pensions and $11.2 million for the Lottery Surplus fund during the 2021 fiscal year. To see a breakdown of contributions made in 2021, and to see how it impacted each county, click here.

“It is an honor to support Hoosier Heroes in their retirement years,” said Hoosier Lottery Executive Director Sarah M. Taylor. “We are so proud of the more than $6.7 billion the Hoosier Lottery has given back to good causes in Indiana since 1989. This would not be possible without the support of our players and retailers across the state.”