EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Hoosier Lottery players planning to claim a prize in Evansville will begin visiting a new location this week. Starting on Thursday, April 28 at 8:30 a.m., CDT, the Hoosier Lottery South Region Prize Payment office will be located at 6225 E. Virginia Street, Suite A, Evansville, IN 47715 (just west of N. Burkhardt Road). The office will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., CDT.



The Prize Payment office in Evansville is open to the public for in-person redemption of prizes valued from $600 to $49,000. Players may contact the office at 1-800-955-6886 with questions.



The Hoosier Lottery website provides a full list of resources on how to claim a prize. Winning ticket holders should store their ticket in a secure place until they are ready to claim.



Scratch-off players have 180 days from the game end date to claim a prize, Draw games players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim a prize, and Fast Play games players have 180 days from the purchase date to claim a prize.



Direction on where to claim a prize varies on the prize won:

If a player has won under $600, they may redeem by mail or at participating Hoosier Lottery retailers (most retailers will redeem tickets up to $25, and some will redeem up to $599). Players should check with individual retailers on their redemption capabilities and policies.

If a player has won $600 – $49,999, they may redeem by mail or visit Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment Centers in Indianapolis, Mishawaka or Evansville.

If a player has won $50,000 or more, they should contact the Hoosier Lottery at 1-800-955-6886 to schedule an appointment to claim the prize at the Indianapolis office.

All Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment offices will be closed on Tuesday, May 3 in observance of Primary Election Day.



Must be 18 or older to play. Please play responsibly. Problem Gambling Helpline: 1-800-994-8448.



ABOUT THE HOOSIER LOTTERY: For over 30 years, Hoosier Lottery distributions have benefited every county throughout Indiana. The Hoosier Lottery has contributed more than $6 billion to good causes, including $30 million to local police and firefighters' pensions and $30 million to the Teachers' Retirement Fund annually.