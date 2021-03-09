Hoosier National Forest workers conduct controlled burn

DEUCHARS, Ind. (WEHT)– If you saw a billow of smoke near Crawford County Tuesday afternoon, that’s because a team of Hoosier National Forest workers were conducting a controlled burn. They are making sure more oak and hickory trees start growing

“Oak and hickory is on a decline in this area and the central hardware region,” said Chris Thornton, ecosystems program manager for Hoosier National Forest, Tell City Ranger District. Oak and hickory trees growing less frequently is bad news for animals who munch on acorns and companies who make products with oak.

“Seedlings are turning into beech and maple and other species that don’t need as much light as the oak does so if we don’t burn then eventually 100 years from now we won’t have as many oak,” explained Thornton.

Burning the ground where seedlings are planted is strategically planned, starting with good weather.

“That’s the number one to find what perimeters, wind speeds, and humidity, and temperature that we need to be able to do the burn,” Thornton explained. Firefighters keep a close eye on the blaze as workers with drip torches continue burning the brush.

Even though this burn will cover just 352 acres, Thornton said their goal is to burn 5,000 acres this year. They weren’t able to get a team together to burn land last year due to the pandemic.

“It’s hard to make up missing a whole year . We won’t get enough good weather days to do that,” Thornton said.

Not only do controlled burns help plants flourish, but it also gives fire fighters an opportunity to practice keeping flames contained.

(This story was originally published on March 9, 2021)