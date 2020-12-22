Hoosiers can buy ALDI groceries online with SNAP benefits

Aldi has joined dozens of other retailers who now require customers to wear a face mask.

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients in Indiana now have a third option for using their EBT cards to purchase groceries online for pickup or delivery: ALDI, working in partnership with Instacart, joins Amazon and Walmart, which were approved for online purchases earlier this year. SNAP participants are automatically eligible to participate in this program and do not need to apply.

Currently, ALDI via Instacart, Amazon and Walmart are the only Indiana retailers that have been approved for online purchasing by the Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. SNAP is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and was formerly called Food Stamps. SNAP benefits can only be used for food products and for plants and seeds used to grow food.

Hoosiers may apply for SNAP or TANF at www.FSSABenefits.in.gov. They may also call 800-403-0864 for assistance.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 21, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS