JASPER, Ind. (WEHT)- For Hoosiers who live and work along the proposed Mid-States Corridor connecting I-69 to an existing interchange between I-64 and US-231, the proposal is more than a road project, it represents a major change to their way of life in southern Indiana.

Jason McCoy was among the crowd who packed the Jasper Arts Center Thursday night and voiced concerns over the project. McCoy says his Martin County farm is along the most recent proposed corridor site, adding that no one, Elon Musk included, could persuade him to leave the farm.

One speaker paraphrased John Prine’s 1971 song “Paradise,” while another referenced the Ten Commandments by saying “thou shalt not steal.” McCoy says he hopes his fellow Hoosiers used their “American and God-given right to affect the outcome of political issues,” including the Mid-States Corridor.

Organizers held the meeting to gather public comments and concerns, a critical part of the planning process according to spokesperson Ed Green.

An early estimate shows that the current proposal would force 149 relocations along its path, though Green was quick to say that those are just preliminary figures and that future phases would look into “mitigating” the effects on local property.

Thursday’s meeting followed a meeting in Daviess County, Ind. earlier in the week but Green says these meetings are just an early piece to the puzzle and that the Corridor is much closer to its start than its conclusion.