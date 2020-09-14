Hoosiers working to douse west coast wildfires

(WEHT) — As wildfires continue to scorch parts of California, Oregon and Washington, Hoosiers are stepping up to help combat the destruction.

The Hoosier National Forest has already deployed 12 workers to help defend neighborhoods threatened by the fires.

“We lost one little out building because a tree fell on it after it burned, but everything else in the area I was in; all the homes and everything were still standing,” says Shawn Woodbury, engine captain.

Woodbury — who was battling the Claremont Fire in Quincy, Calif. — says the hope is to save as many homes as possible from the flames.

Mother Nature has not been helping, though, as winds and low humidity only help to fan the flames throughout the west coast.

Woodbury is currently prepping to head back west.

He will depart once one of his crews return from Oregon.

The Southwestern Chapter of the Red Cross is also deploying volunteers to help with the relief efforts.

