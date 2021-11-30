Hope of Evansville cuts ribbon on new affordable housing community

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Officials cut the ribbon on a new affordable housing community in Evansville on Tuesday.

Homes of Evansville 2 is the latest housing community from Hope of Evansville, an organization dedicated to creating affordable housing in the city. The community includes 60 new unites throughout the Goosetown and Tepe Park neighborhoods.

“I’m really excited that we’re at 99% occupancy because it speaks to us filling a need,” said Joshua Calhoun, the executive director for Hope of Evansville, “and so it was just something that wasn’t always just a great idea to do but it was needed.”

The project was made possible through a partnership with the NRP, Echo Homes and the BMO Harris Bank. Hope of Evansville says they will continue to remodel or build at least one or two homes in the city each year.