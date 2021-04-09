HOPE of Evansville unveils model home

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – HOPE of Evansville unveiled a model home near Downtown Evansville Friday. It’s one of ten townhomes going up near Downtown Evansville.

HOPE of Evansville also has plans to build 20 single family homes and a 30-unit apartment building..

This was all made possible by a $1.2 million income housing tax credit from the Indiana Housing Community Development.

The executive director of HOPE says it’s not just about building homes, but improving the neighborhood is also a top priority. Josh Calhoun says they want to replace old, dilapidated homes.

HOPE says the project is about half-way finished. Officials hope to finish everything by September or the end of the year at the latest.

(This story was originally published on April 9, 2021)