MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The African American Coalition will host a public forum in the Rosenwald-Smith Center gymnasium at 6 p.m. on February 23. The forum will address the tragic killing of 27-year-old Terrence Minor in Madisonville and discuss gun violence in the local community.

The goal of the forum is to brainstorm ideas and possibilities to prevent gun violence in the community. It will also provide concerned citizens with a platform to voice their feelings about Madisonville’s most recent tragedy.

Madisonville’s Chief of Police, the Hopkins County Sheriff and the Mayor of Madisonville were invited to the forum to listen to the community and take questions. However, due to conflicting schedules and obligations, they are unable to attend the event.