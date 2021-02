HOPKINS CO, Ky (WEHT) – Autopsy results have been released after a Tri-state man was found dead along I-69 in Hopkins County over the weekend.

Hopkins County Coroner Dennis Mayfield says Michael “Andrew” Dowd died of multiple blunt force trauma.

Dowd was last seen last Thursday in Nortonville and was reported missing the following day.

(This story was originally published on February 8, 2021)