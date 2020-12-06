Hopkins Co man arrested for attempted murder of mother

HOPKINS CO, Ky (WEHT) A Madisonville man is in jail after allegedly attempting to murder his own mother. Police were called to the home in the 900 block of Mae Von Drive for a medical emergency just after 2 a.m. Sunday, where they say they found the victim with extreme swelling to her left eye and complaining of pain to her left hand.

Nathaniel Spears, 31, of Madisonville, is accused of attacking his mother while she slept. The victim told police she awoke to find her son straddling her and holding a knife. She says she was able to fight the knife away, but he continued to assault her.

The victim was taken to the hospital for her injuries. Spears was arrested and taken to the Hopkins County Jail on charges of attempted murder and strangulation.

The investigation is ongoing.

(This story was originally published on December 6, 2020)

