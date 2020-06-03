Hopkins Co. officials discuss Confederate soldier statue

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Judge Executive of Hopkins County says something has to be done with the Confederate soldier statue in Madisonville.

At the end of Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing, Judge Executive Jack Whitfield and Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton addressed the statue standing outside the old Hopkins County Courthouse on Main Street. The statue has been there since 1908.

An online petition with more than 3,700 signatures asks city and Hopkins County leaders to take it down.

Whitfield said this has been an issue for a while and since the debate is back, he says, local leaders must do something.

“I’m working on some possible compromises, solutions, some way to get people to be not so upset about this issue and I’m gonna work with leaders, whom I’ve heard from both sides to try to work something out- those who think it’s history and those who are offended by it,” Whitfield said.

Whitfield said the statue stands on county property, so this will be a county decision.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 3, 2020)