MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) The Hopkins County School board approves a plan to close two schools and expand another.

The board approved an amended facilities plan, which calls for canceling renovations and closing Earlington Elementary and South Hopkins Middle School, and expanding Southside Elementary. School board members say the conditions of the buildings, plus changes in the county’s population were two factors.

“A lot of the population from different school areas has changed in the last several years. And I’m sure that’s because of job opportunities, and just people leaving the community,” said Steven Faulk, chairman of the Hopkins Co. School Board.

Some parents who oppose the plan say they schools should remain open.

“This school, that was there for so many people during this tornado, and for years before that, is being thrown to the wayside,” said Tessa Oglesby, who spoke during Tuesday night’s meeting.

The plan still needs approval by state educators. The changes to the schools may not take place for at least a few years.

(This story was originally published on February 16, 2022)