Hopkins Co. School Board approves redo requests

HOPKINS CO, Ky (WEHT) – Hopkins County Schools became the latest Kentucky district to allow dozens of students to redo their current school year.

The board approved the 74 requests it received from across the district at Monday night’s meeting.

Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline says counselors will meet with those families to confirm whether they want to retake the current year or if they change their minds before mid-June.

Owensboro and Henderson County Public Schools also approved their requests. Daviess County Public Schools are expected to approve theirs later this week.