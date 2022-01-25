Hopkins Co. Schools go above-and-beyond to keep kids warm this week

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Living in the Midwest, frigid weather is at-times unavoidable. Freezing chills will clear the way for low temperatures in the Tri-State this week. Hopkins County Schools want parents to know they’re doing what they can to make sure kids keep warm during cold times.

The Hopkins County School District says their bus drivers will be taking extra rounds in order for children who walk to school to be picked up. If a driver sees a student walking, the driver will offer them a ride, school officials say.

Additionally, HCS say any families needing gloves or hats are asked to contact their school’s Family Resource Youth Services Center.

Attached to the school district’s announcement was a diagram showing what clothes were best for the cold weather. The diagram can be found below.