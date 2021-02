HOPKINS CO, Ky (WEHT) The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a stolen trailer.

Police say the trailer was taken from the East Diamond Convenience Center on Anton Rd. in Madisonville sometime between 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday.

The above photo depicts a similar trailer to the one that was taken. If anyone has any information regarding this theft, they are asked to call 270-821-5661.

(This story was originally published on February 13, 2021)