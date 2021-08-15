Hopkins County animal shelter rescues 23 dogs from hoarding situation

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Employees with the Hopkins County Humane Society helped 23 rescue dogs from a hoarding situation.

According to a Facebook post, the shelter was contacted Wednesday by a neighboring sheriff’s department asking for help.

Animal shelter officials said there were dogs in rusty pens with food and water thrown over them. They also said there were skeletal remains of other dogs in the pens with live dogs.

Officials said there were “mounds of accumulated feces, urine and bones.”

According to the Facebook post, all of the dogs have skin issues, dental issues and hair loss.

Below is the post made by the animal shelter. We want to warn you, though, some of the images are graphic.