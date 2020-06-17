Hopkins County announces new dates for high school graduation, new school calendar

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WEHT) The Hopkins County School District has announced dates for high school graduation later this summer. Hopkins County Central seniors will graduate first on July 31, Madisonville-North’s ceremony will be on August 1, and the Hopkins County Schools Academy will host a ceremony the following week.

The dates were approved by the board of education earlier this week with dates allowing more graduates to participate.

Hopkins County school officials also announced a new calendar for the 2020-2021 school year. The district will be on a “variable student instructional year” calendar because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first day of school for students will be Wednesday, Aug. 26. The calendar includes a traditional fall break and spring break.

This calendar includes 165 instructional days. Five minutes will be added to the school day to meet the state requirement of 1,062 instructional hours.

(This story was originally published on June 17, 2020)

