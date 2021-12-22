Hopkins County community grateful that damage from tornado-stricken train wasn’t worse

EARLINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) During the tornado that struck Hopkins County, a freight train was lifted off its tracks by the tornado and train cars were strewn into the surrounding streets–after stopping in the hopes of avoiding the tornado in the first place.

However, it could have been a whole lot worse. Some of the train cars were carrying propane, and could have ignited when the cars struck the ground. Luckily that did not happen and the pressurized gas was disposed of.

On the other side of the tracks, a man and his dog were saved when a 55-gallon barrel prevented a wall from crushing them. Nearby, two children were rescued from a bathtub.