Hopkins County details Student Success Transition plan

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) —Hancock County Superintendent Kyle Estes took to social media to address what they are calling the Student Success Transition plan.

The first day back will be Sept. 28.

Students will be required to wear face masks at all times.

Students will have two instructional options — virtual learning or the in-person A/B model.

Estes says they will be sending letters and making phone calls to help determine options.

The process will begin next week.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 18, 2020)