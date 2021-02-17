Hopkins County driver killed when he loses control on an icy road

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WEHT) The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died after losing control on I-69 near the 101 mile marker.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. HCSO says Steven Kinder, 44, was heading north on I-69 when he lost control on the icy road and went off the right side of the road. The vehicle hit a rock wall, then overturned and came to rest on its left side.

Kinder was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was not hurt. We’re told neither were wearing a seatbelt.

