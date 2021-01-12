Hopkins County Health Department providing first round of COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers

HOPKINS CO, Ky (WEHT) Teachers in Hopkins County can start getting their COVID vaccinations this week. The Hopkins County Health Department and school nurses will be providing the first round for teachers and staff.

Staff are not required to get the vaccine.

Superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby volunteered to receive the first vaccination in the district. She said she considered vaccinations to be a protective shield that will help schools be open with in-person instruction.

Hopkins County Schools are among the first school districts in Kentucky to get the vaccine.

(This story was originally published on January 12, 2021)

