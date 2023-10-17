HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The choir programs of Madisonville North Hopkins High School and Hopkins County Central High School will present their combined fall concert, “Acoustic Autumn” at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts.

The concert will take place on Tuesday, October 17 at 5:30 p.m. with performances by the Chamber and Concert choirs from both schools and the Madisonville North Hopkins High School Treble Choir.

The community is invited to the free concert, which will feature music from a variety of eras and styles, from Mendelssohn to Simon and Garfunkel.