Hopkins County homes damaged by train derailed during overnight tornado

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Officials say a train was blown off of the tracks in Hopkins County by tornadoes that hit Western Kentucky on Friday night.

According to officials, multiple homes were damaged by the train, but as of Saturday morning, there are no reports of fatalities. Emergency crews were at the scene just after midnight.

Police have asked people who are not from Dawson Springs to not try to travel to the area to avoid unnecessary congestion while first responders work the area. A phone number was provided to help family members contact victims in Dawson Springs. You can call 270-825-5024 in order to contact Hopkins County Emergency Management.

This is a developing story.