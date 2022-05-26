MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Those who are still looking for resources for disaster relief can visit the Hopkins County Disaster Recovery Resource Fair on June 4 from 10 a.m. to 4p.m. The fair will take place at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center.

The fair will include the following topics and more:

Housing resources.

Shelter at home.

Homeowner insurance.

Foreclosure prevention.

Housing Counseling.

Title Issues/Services.

Mitigation.

Various Types of Loans.

Legal Services.

Interpreters for sign language users and Spanish speakers will be on hand to assist. Activities for the kids will be provided.

The fair is sponsored by Community Foundation of West Kentucky and partners include federal, state and local agencies.