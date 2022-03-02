MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Get ready foodies! On your mark, get set, go! Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission (HCTCC) is excited to introduce the “Great Restaurant Race!”

This new event celebrates restaurants by encouraging locals and visitors to experience a culinary competition like no other! Participants will be entered to win a $500 grand prize package if they finish the race by eating at 10 different restaurants in Hopkins County by April 2.

Racers must upload their receipts to be entered to win and post their receipts to the link on the HCTCC website or their Facebook page. Receipts dated and submitted must include the location, total amount and be dated between March 6 and April 2.

Receipts must be uploaded by 11:59 p.m. on April 2. Receipts must be from different restaurants and each receipt must be unique and not duplicated for multiple entries.

Purchase is required and there is no minimum purchase amount. Carry-out, dine-in, drive-thru and curbside are all accepted!

Restaurants must be located in Hopkins County. A list of eligible restaurants can be seen by visiting https://visitmadisonvilleky.com/listings/eat.

One grand prize winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries. Additional winners will be selected to win other prizes including Chamber Checks and restaurant gift cards.

Only one person per household is eligible to enter. Winners will be randomly selected.

Hopkins County is the place for delicious foods of all types! Hopkins County is the home to award-winning barbecue to down-home cookin’ to pastries and donuts to diner platters.

“Hopkins County has over 80 restaurants, from unique local diners to familiar franchises!” says Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission Communications Director Colbi Ferguson. “Food & beverage is consecutively the top spending category for visitors in Kentucky, according to Kentucky Tourism’s yearly economic impact study.”

“Dining is big business for travelers, and we have great dining options here in Hopkins County,” says Ferguson. Freguson also mentions that the tourism commission recently kicked off a “Foodie Friday” social media campaign that highlights local restaurants every Friday.

Call the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission at (270) 821-4171 for more information.