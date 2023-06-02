HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Calling all future school bus drivers — Hopkins County School System is looking for someone to get behind the wheel of their big, yellow buses.

The district is inviting the public to test drive school buses in hopes of filling spots during a bus driver drought.

Friday was day one of two events the schools are holding in order to hire new school bus drivers. The second day is set for Monday. The director of transportation tells us the shortage of drivers impacts kids the most.

“We are about 20 drivers short of what we’ve had. So we’ve had to combo routes. And that means kids are having to get on the bus earlier in the morning and get home later in the afternoon,” explains director Brandon McClain. “And we don’t like that, so we’re doing everything we can to try to get as many drivers as we can.”

McClain says anyone interested in becoming a full-time bus driver should reach out, even if they don’t already have a commercial driver’s license.