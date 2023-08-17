HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Authorities are searching for a Hopkins County Jail inmate that escaped by walking away from assigned work detail on Thursday.

Authorities say Woodward was participating in the Second Chance Occupational Reemployment program when he walked away and did not return. According to a release from the Hopkins County Jail, Charles Woodward is now wanted for Escape 2nd degree Walk away.

Anyone with information on Woodward’s location is asked to contact Kentucky State Police or local authorities.