MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A job fair is being held today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville, KY. There will be more than 40 employers on-site who are hiring for over 1,350 jobs, and many employers are offering interviews at the fair. Of the employers in attendance, there will be 18 second chance employers looking for job candidates. If interested, job seekers can register for the job fair at the door.

Some tips for having a successful job fair experience:

Pre-register for the job fair.

Understand what employers are looking for.

Research prospective employers.

Prepare multiple copies of your resume.

Have your elevator pitch ready.

Prepare appropriate attire.

Create a “professional” email address if you don’t already have one.

Update your voicemail, making sure the message is professional and there is room for messages to come through.

Adults only, try not to bring kids as you talk to employers.

Talk to every employer and discover opportunities.

To view a full list of what companies and organizations will be in attendance, visit the Jobs – Hopkins County Facebook page.