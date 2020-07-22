Hopkins County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- The Kentucky State Police announced Albert Zachary Altamirano, 21, was arrested Wednesday on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Altamirano was arrested as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation initiated by Homeland Security Investigations. The investigation started after discovering Altamirano reportedly accessed illegal websites containing child sexual abuse material.

An investigation remains on going but Altamirano was charged with five counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, a Class D felony. A preview of Altamirano’s electronic devices showed material of infants and prepubescent children.

