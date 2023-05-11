HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Hopkins County man was arrested on Wednesday, after police say he stole a vehicle from a parking lot and identified himself to law enforcement as an officer.

According to a citation, an officer was dispatched to a report of a vehicle theft from a parking lot in Madisonville on May 10. The owner of the vehicle said a friend had borrowed the vehicle when it was taken from the parking lot. The owner of the vehicle said there was also a four-wheeler in the bed of the truck.

During the investigation, police say the vehicle was observed by the owner on Center Street. Police made contact with the driver, who identified himself as a police officer. The driver was arrested and identified as Timothy Jacob Stallins, 41, of Nebo. Stallins was charged with the following:

Impersonating a peace officer

Receiving stolen property $10,000 or more

Receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000

In addition to the above charges, a warrant had been issued for Stallins on April 25 for the charge of failure to appear. Stallins was booked into the Hopkins County Jail.