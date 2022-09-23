HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – A White Plains man was arrested and charged after police say they found child pornography on his phone.

According to police, Dalton Shadrick, 20, provided the pass code for a phone in his possession on August 25. Police say a forensic download of the phone revealed images of suspected prepubescent juveniles engaged in sex acts.

Shadrick was arrested by Madisonville Police and taken to the Hopkins County Jail. He was charged with the following:

Possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor under 12.

Possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

Tampering with physical evidence

Promoting contraband – 1st degree

Possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (Drug unspecified)

Trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Greater or equal to 2 grams, methamphetamine)

Drug paraphernalia – Buy/Possess

Shadrick’s bond was set at $16,000 for the various charges. He is due in court September 30.