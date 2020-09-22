Hopkins County man rescued after falling from deer stand

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, a member from the Hopkins County Board of Education called to request a welfare check on Rick Plunkett, saying that he had gone hunting after work and had not been seen since the end of his shift Monday afternoon.

The Madisonville Police Department and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office formed a search party to locate Plunkett. Madisonville/Hopkins County Central Dispatch pinged Plunkett’s phone, which led the search team to a wooded area off of Hwy 1337, just outside of Earlington.

A second ping led rescuers to the woods near the 5000 block of Beulah Rd, where they found Plunkett’s vehicle. After following a path to a deer feeder, Plunkett was found lying at the foot of a deer stand, unable to move or reach his phone to call for help. He was conscious and able to tell officers that he had fallen off the deer stand sometime after 4 p.m. Monday afternoon and had been stuck there ever since. Officers rendered first aid, and Plunkett was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for multiple non life threatening injuries.

