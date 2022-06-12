NORTONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A Hopkins County teacher has been selected as a quarterfinalist for a major music award. David Moss is among 207 music teachers from 180 cities who are in the running for the 2023 Music Educator Award presented by Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum.

Mr. Moss is the band director at West Hopkins School and South Hopkins Middle School. He is also the assistant band director at Hopkins County Central High School.

The Music Educator Award was established to recognize current educators for their significant and lasting contribution to music education and their commitment to maintain music education in their schools.

Semifinalists for the award will be announced in September and the winner will be recognized during GRAMMY Week 2023. The winner will be selected from ten finalists and recognized for their impact on students’ lives.

The 10th annual honoree will be flown to Lose Angeles to attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards. The nine other finalists will receive a $1,000 award and the schools of all ten finalists will receive matching grants.

Fifteen semifinalists will receive a $500 award with matching school grants. The matching grants provided to the schools are made possible by the support of the GRAMMY Museum’s Education Champion and Ford Motor Company Fund.

The Music Educator Award is open to current U.S. music teachers, and anyone can nominate a teacher including students, parents, friends, colleagues, community members, school deans and administrators. Teachers are also able to nominate themselves.