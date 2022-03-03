MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – A new event is offering restaurant customers in Hopkins County the chance to win a $500 grand prize package.

The Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission announced the “Great Restaurant Race” will be held between March 6 to April 2. Locals and visitors can compete in the race by eating at 10 different restaurants in Hopkins County and then uploading their restaurant receipts dated after the start of the competition.

One grand prize winner will be chosen to receive the prize package valued at over $500. Additional winners will also be selected to win other prizes including Chamber Checks and restaurant gift cards.

