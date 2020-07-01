IN, KY daycares close due to COVID-19 cases

(WEHT) — Three daycare centers across Indiana and Kentucky are closed after cases of COVID-19 were connected to each location.

In Evansville, several people associated with Parents’ Choice Daycare Center on Oak Hill say they were told a staff member tested positive, so the building is being closed for cleaning.

In Newburgh, a teacher has tested positive at Newburgh Child Development Center.

Parents and guardians were notified Tuesday night, and the center will be closed for 14 days for deep cleaning and quarantine procedures.

Center officials say no children have tested positive for the virus.

In their weekly update, Hopkins County officials say a daycare is under quarantine after a child tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say parents are being contacted, and that all children from the daycare should quarantine for 14 days.

Officials also reported the number of positive cases in the county has gone up to 252, with 192 people fully recovered from the virus.

